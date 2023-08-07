Ricochet has done a lot in pro wrestling, but he has one major goal that he hopes to achieve while signed to WWE.

The high-flying superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sporting News, where he named winning the annual Royal Rumble match as one of his top priorities.

One thing I will do, win a Royal Rumble. I’m winning a Royal Rumble.

When asked to expand on that goal Ricochet had this to say:

All of it. The opportunity, the prestige, what it gets you, but also, I feel like one thing that the Royal Rumble shows is the will, the determination, the guts, what you’re willing to go through to accomplish something. The Rey Mysterios, Shawn Michaels, doing it all, I don’t have to be first and do the whole thing, you know what I mean? If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that’s no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble, especially if you come out early, shows that tenacity and just everything about what it takes to win, and it’s always been my favorite event. Having everybody out there fighting over something, I love it. Obviously, like you said, everyone wants to be World Champion. I’m sure everyone wants to win the Royal Rumble, for sure, but even more, I want to win the Royal Rumble.

Ricochet opened this past Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event with Logan Paul. Unfortunately for Ricochet, Paul would emerge victorious. You can read about that here.

