Jorge Masvidal is open to doing something with WWE.

The MMA superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he was asked about a potential future in pro-wrestling after his last fight at UFC 287. Masvidal says that he’s very busy these days, but is open to working with WWE of they properly compensate him.

If the shoe fits, wear it. I’m very busy, but if the compensation makes sense, then let’s do it.

Masvidal make several appearances for AEW back in 2021, and even hit former world champion Chris Jericho with his signature flying knee, the very same one that scored him one of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history. Later in the interview he reiterates his stance on WWE and how he would domesticate their roster if he came over.

If the WWE wants a savage like me, then sign me up. I’ll go over to WWE and domesticate those guys.

You can check out the full interview here.