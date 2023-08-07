TBS Warner Media issued the following press release touting the ratings success of last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which was the program’s 200th episode since it launched back in 2019. If you missed the show you can check out the full results here, or check out TBS’s statement below.

AEW’s landmark 200th episode of Dynamite which aired on TBS from 8-10pm on Wednesday, August 2, was cable’s #1 telecast among Adults 18-34, Men 18-49 and Men 25-54. It also was #2 in all of television among Men 25-54 and Men 18-49. The live event reached 2.5 million total viewers.

The telecast garnered a 1.03 L3 rating among Adults 25-54, a 14 percent increase over the prior week and 0.80 L3 rating among Adults 18-49, an 11 percent increase over the prior week. It also was strong among key male demos with a 1.39 L3 rating among Men 25-54 and a 1.08 L3 rating among Men 18-49.

The milestone episode, which was live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., featured:

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending against the record holding former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida

AEW originals Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) battling Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in a trios match

Chris Jericho teaming with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

Hardcore legend Jerry Lynn coming face-to-face with FTW Champion Jack Perry

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defending against El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

An Anything Goes match with Jon Moxley, Trent Beretta & Penta El Zero Miedo

Also, in breaking news from the evening, the main event for All In at Wembley Stadium was confirmed when AEW World Champion MJF presented Adam Cole with a title shot at the highly anticipated show on Sunday, August 27 in London.