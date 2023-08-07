WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has offered some assistance to Elon Musk.

Musk took to his website on Sunday and tweeted a clip from the Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam, which saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Jey Uso. He joked about going with WWE as his “fighting style” for the potential fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

“Am going with @WWE as my fighting style,” Musk wrote on X/Twitter.

Triple H responded today and jokingly offered a hand (or X) to the billionaire.

“Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign,” Triple H wrote.

Musk and Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to a “cage match” back in June, but no date for the contest has been announced. Musk noted over the weekend that he is lifting wights to prepare, but Zuckerberg said he’s ready now and has suggested Saturday, August 26 as the fight date, in a venue owned by the UFC. Zuckerberg has trained MMA for a few years now, and completed his first BJJ tournament earlier this year. Musk did announce on Sunday that the “Zuck vs. Musk fight” will stream live on the former Twitter, and that all proceeds will go to charity for veterans. Zuckerberg responded on his Threads account and wrote, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign. https://t.co/hrLFusrY3S pic.twitter.com/1lllI9Ic0e — Triple H (@TripleH) August 7, 2023

