WWE has just announced the following for tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW:

* Cody Rhodes will open the show as he starts his next chapter

* What will Becky Lynch have to say with a live mic? Lynch prepares to face Trish Stratus next week

* What’s next for The Judgment Day?

* Fatal 4 Way to determine the next challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Tonight’s show will air live tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our live coverage will begin at 8pm ET via this link.

