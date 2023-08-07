– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The new red brand announce team talks about their arrival and reveal that the first hour of tonight’s show will be commercial-free.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop and pyro. Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Rhodes hits the ring and poses in the corner to more pyro.

The music stops and fans chant “Cody!” as he takes it all in. Cody asks Minneapolis what they want to talk about. Cody says… how about one of your own? A Beast who sharpened his claws here, was educated here… University of Minnesota’s own Brock Lesnar. Cody goes on about how he’s had the privilege, honor and misery of being in the ring with Lesnar and that’s one thing… Cody shows us a still of Lesnar shaking his hand after their match. He was talking to his mom about how surprised he was at the moment, and she told him this was Lesnar acknowledging him. Cody says after SummerSlam he feels on top of the world, like he can beat anyone in the world. The music interrupts and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop.

Rollins hits the ring, stops to stare at Cody, then goes on to play to the crowd. The music stops and fans keep singing for Rollins. Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins says when he previously came out to discuss the title, Cody was the first one to come down and get in his face, so this is Rollins returning the favor. Rollins says if Cody really means he can beat anyone… how about putting that feeling to the test tonight? The music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day to boos – Damian Priest, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Priest says Rollins and Cody are confused if they think they run RAW… Ripley says because The Judgment Day does. Priest says they don’t dictate title shots either because that’s his job as Senor Money In the Bank. Priest praises his stablemates and says Cody may be done with Lesnar, but Dominik is not done with Cody. Cody and Dominik face off. Priest says Dominik is the true workhorse of WWE, not Cody. Fans chant “Cody!” as he and Dominik face off. Dominik goes to speak but the loud boos drown him out.

Finn Balor suddenly attacks Rollins from out of nowhere. Priest and Dominik attack Cody. The music hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn to make the save. Sami unloads and knocks Priest to the floor. Sami and Cody take Dominik out next. Balor attacks Sami but Cody and Rollins take him out. The Judgment Day regroups at ringside as Cody, Rollins and Sami look on from the ring. Cody takes the mic and says he has a solution for all of this. Cody says there’s three of you and three of us, how about I team with my friend Sami and the World Champion to take on The Judgment Day? Fans pop. Rollins has words with Cody as Sami tries to keep the peace. Cody’s music starts up.

– We see how GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Title over Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. We now see video of Ricochet in Adam Pearce’s office this afternoon. Pearce admits he saw Logan Paul cheat to win the SummerSlam opener, but the referee’s decision is final. Pearce apologizes to Ricochet. He ends up bringing in Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa and Chad Gable, then announcing a Fatal 4 Way to determine GUNTHER’s next challenger. They all talk themselves up to end the segment.

WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring to determine the next challenger to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as Ricochet makes his way out. We see highlights from Ricochet vs. Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Matt Riddle is out next, followed by Tommaso Ciampa. Alpha Academy is out next – Chad Gable with Otis and Maxxine Dupri. Gable poses to a pop on the stage as Otis and Dupri go backstage.

The bell rings and they go at it. There are lots of counters and pin attempts early on, then a stalemate. Fans chant for Gable and he thanks them. At one point Riddle has an ankle lock on Ciampa while Gable has an ankle lock on Ricochet. Ciampa and Ricochet are sent to the floor, then Gable and Riddle go at it for several minutes.

Ricochet and Ciampa end up coming back in and Ricochet hits a big standing moonsault on Ciampa for a close 2 count. At one point Gable hits a huge triple German suplex out of the corner for a big pop. We see GUNTHER backstage watching. Ciampa blocks Gable’s Chaos Theory but Gable takes him down into the ankle lock. Ciampa gets to the bottom rope but that does nothing in this kind of match.

Gable tightens the hold but Riddle kicks him, then powerbombs him, then hits a big knee strike. Gable kicks out at 2 as Ricochet runs in with a standing Shooting Star Press and a T-bone suplex. They go on and now Ciampa tangles with Riddle. Riddle with the Final Flash knee.

Riddle takes Ciampa up top as fans chant “Bro!” now. Riddle with a big superplex on Ciampa but Gable immediately hits a big splash from the top on Ciampa while Ricochet hits a 450 Splash on Riddle at the same time. We get a double pin attempt for 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

More back and forth now. Ricochet tries to fly in but Ciampa knees him in mid-air. Ciampa hits Project Ciampa for a close 2 count. Riddle with the Bro-Derek on Ciampa but Gable breaks the pin up with a top rope splash. The match goes on until Ricochet prevents Gable’s Chaos Theory on Ciampa. Ciampa then uses a Fame-asser to stop a Chaos Theory to Ricochet. Gable comes right back and hits Chaos Theory on Ciampa for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title: Chad Gable

– After the bell, Gable gets a big pop as he goes to the corner to pose. The music hits and we go to replays. We see GUNTHER watching backstage as Gable celebrates to cheers. Gable goes out and greets his family in the front row. He takes his small child and runs around with them at ringside as fans cheer him on.

– We get a video package looking back at Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes are backstage. There’s tension and some arguing as they prepare for the main event as Rollins doesn’t like Cody and Sami discussing strategy without him. Rollins says he doesn’t want to be on a team with Cody. Sami says he’s tired of The Judgment Day… they injured his partner Kevin Owens… and now we have the chance, as three of the very best, to stand together and take care of them. They all say they’re cool but the obvious tension remains. Cody and Rollins walk away in different directions. Sami says that didn’t feel cool.

– We get a video package of highlights from Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will both be on the show.

– The Miz is backstage waiting to do a photo shoot. He thinks this place is a dump and he’s ready to get out of here. A production assistant tells Miz he will have to wait for his photo shoot. Miz asks why and the camera looks over to LA Knight posing for photos. Miz it not happy with this. Miz says this guy wins one Battle Royal and now this. Miz refuses to wait on LA… he walks off and heads out to tell Adam Pearce about this.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop. Bronson Reed is out next. We see a video of recent happenings between the two.

The bell hits and they lock up. Reed takes it to the ropes, then backs off. They lock up again and Reed takes it to the corner, then holds Nakamura there as the referee counts. Reed backs off again and Nakamura charges but Reed applies a headlock. The hold is broken and Nakamura charges but Reed drops him with a big shoulder.

Reed taunts Nakamura and tells him to bring it, just like Nakamura always does. Nakamura ends up attacking and unloading, then driving knees into Reed while he’s down. Reed comes back easily and clubs Nakamura back down. Reed takes his time beating Nakamura around now. Reed with big thrusts in the corner as fans rally for Nakamura by chanting his name. Nakamura ends up countering Reed and hitting a big sliding knee, then a big kick.

Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner now. Nakamura backs off and yells at Reed to bring it. Reed charges but Nakamura hits a big boot to send Reed to the floor. Nakamura with a baseball slide to knock Reed into the announce table. Nakamura stands Reed up but Reed shoves him away. Reed goes back in and Nakamura follows.

Nakamura counters a powerslam but runs right back into a big standing splash. Reed drops a big elbow. Reed with another big standing splash to knock Nakamura from the apron to the floor. Reed looks on from the ring as we go to commercial.

—————————————-

* SummerSlam fallout

* Cody Rhodes will open the show as he starts his next chapter

* What will Becky Lynch have to say with a live mic? Lynch prepares to face Trish Stratus next week

* What’s next for The Judgment Day?

* Fatal 4 Way to determine the next challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.