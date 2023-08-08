AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast to discuss their decision to re-sign with the company and continue to hold their EVP status. The Bucks also reveal that they hope to have a singles match against each other, but only a one-off match and not a blood feud. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Nick says that he’s always wanted to have a career with his brother, adding that he doesn’t want to do a show without him:

We’ve never really had the aspiration of being singles wrestlers. That’s a big thing. We always aspired to be a tag team. We saw the Hardys do it most of their career and thought, ‘maybe we can do a career with each other.’ Honestly, it makes it so much easier traveling with him. I don’t want to do a show without him. I don’t want to get on a plane by myself.

Matt on how he and Nick started their careers as singles-wrestlers:

When we first started our careers, we were singles wrestlers. It was one of those happenstance moments where promoters booked us as a tag team, and it clicked and everyone wanted us as a tag team. We were kind of against it at first, ‘I want to wear red and call myself Mr. Instant Replay, he wants to wear blue and call himself Slick Nick. We’re not The Young Bucks.’ It was almost forced upon us, ‘no, you’re the Young Bucks.’ We were getting more bookings and more buzz. It was one of those things of, why are we going against what everyone wants? It became to the point where it was undeniable, more marketability and more chances that we’re going to succeed. At the time, there weren’t many tag teams blowing up. ‘Maybe this is our way in to get the push that we want. We’re not doing it as singles, it ain’t happening. Let’s try this way.’ It started happening. ‘Let’s stop fighting this and do it.’

Nick says he would love to have a singles match against Matt, but just one match and not a blood feud:

I would like to do a singles match at some point on Dynamite. I think it’d be fun and fans would like it. We don’t need a feud, just a random singles match at some point. I wouldn’t want to feud. Let’s just have fun, one night only. I don’t know how it would work, maybe in a tournament setting.

This Wednesday, the Young Bucks will clash with the Hardy Boyz on AEW Dynamite. You can check out the full lineup here, or watch the Bucks’ full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)