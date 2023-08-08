On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray gave their thoughts on the Tribal Combat Universal Championship matchup between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso from this past Saturday’s SummerSlam event, a match that the Tribal Chief came out on the winning side of thanks to a shocking assault from Jimmy Uso on his twin brother.

Henry began by questioning why there was interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in the matchup when the rules for Tribal Combat clearly stated that no one was allowed to get involved.

The thing that threw me off was not that I didn’t think he was going to win, even though I knew he wasn’t going to win,” Henry said. “But the rules were not described to me enough that I was able to understand why Solo was able to do anything. I thought it was about honor. I thought it was about not being involved, that you forfeited the chance to be the Tribal Chief by interference, or anything like that. I also didn’t get enough understanding of why Jimmy would help. Why?

Meanwhile, Ray had issues with the fact that there was no elder at ringside to keep the rules enforced, adding that Rikishi being there would have given the match some extra drama.

If there was one Elder there that night at ringside … could you imagine if Rikishi was sitting at ringside and had been sent there by the Elders to make sure that Tribal Combat was upheld and respected?” Bully said. “But then when the match went the way it was, and the Tribal Combat was not upheld and respected, we would’ve seen Rikishi stand up and shake head his head in disapproval, and walk away. I’m getting goosebumps right now, guys, because I know that idea is a good idea. It would’ve added another layer to this, where now, where is Rikishi going? He’s going back to report his displeasure in what he just saw.

Ray and Henry did an entire review of SummerSlam 2023. Check out their thoughts on the rest of the show by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)