Earlier today, it was reported by TMZ that WWE star Sonya Deville was dealing with an injury and will be on the shelf going forward. The women’s tag champion tore her ACL on last week’s SmackDown. You can read the full report here.

Now Deville has taken to social media to comment on the ACL tear, where she thanked the WWE Universe for their support and even joked that the curse of the women’s tag team championship continues to plague the WWE women’s division.

Obviously, the tag team titles are cursed. I’m just kidding, but like not really. As all of you already probably know and heard, thank you TMZ, I tore my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca and Charlotte. Obviously, I will be out for an extended period of time due to the fact that I have to get surgery tomorrow. First and foremost, I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent their well wishes and messaged me. I really appreciated it. It means a lot. Obviously, you guys all know, I’ve been working the last eight-plus years in the WWE and my wrestling career to obtain a title of some sort. I finally got my hands on the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Chelsea and we’ve been champs for 20-something days. Obviously, it’s super bitter to say it’s come to an end due to an injury, especially being that it’s my first injury in wrestling and sports in general. I’ve been a lifelong athlete, since I was five or six. Obviously, it’s super disappointing and couldn’t have come at a worse time, but I don’t think any injury comes at a great time. That’s just how the cookie crumbles. My life has kind of been a journey of trials and tribulations, just like so many others. We all go through ups and downs, but something that has always been part of my character and who I am is, I love being tested, and I love testing my willpower and strength and mental and physical durability. I feel like, coming back from this injury, although it’s unfortunate, I feel like it’s going to give me a bigger motivation and passion for what I already love doing, and that’s being in the WWE. I love you guys, I wanted to thank you guys for all your support, and tell you that I’m going to be back sooner rather than later and I’m going to be ready to put my hair up and square up.

Check out her full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)