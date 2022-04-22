WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with The Atlantic’s Chris Vannini and revealed that The Tonight Show called for guests a few years back, but were not interested in Braun Strowman or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when they were suggested.

Triple H talked about the goal of creating new top WWE Superstars with the WWE NXT 2.0 system. It was noted how for a period of time from the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s, many felt like WWE had lost its ability to make stars, while some who were top stars, were done so reluctantly, such as CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. That has changed in recent years with people like Reigns, Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, among others, many of whom came through the NXT system.

Triple H pointed to The Tonight Show as an example of how things have changed, recalling when he couldn’t come up with a Superstar who producers were interested in having on the show. He noted how show producers called for a guest, wanting someone like 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, John Cena or himself, but he suggested Reigns or Strowman, and they were not interested.

“Three years ago, ‘The Tonight Show’ would call and want a guest and ask for Triple H or The Undertaker or (John) Cena,” he recalled. “There was a year I couldn’t make it work, and I asked them to pick Roman or Braun (Strowman). They weren’t interested.

“Now Roman is on that show on his own. It takes time. You’re building stars. It’s not like flash-in-the-pan stars where this guy’s hot in boxing today and six months later, no one remembers him.”

Triple H continued and said it takes time to build generational stars, but some WWE Superstars are getting there.

“You’re trying to build generational stars that last. It takes time,” he added. “It’s a slow and steady progression, and they’re getting there. Becky Lynch, Roman, they’re becoming household names.”

Reigns just appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon three weeks ago to promote WrestleMania 38.

