WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida took to Twitter after last night’s NXT main event and took credit for elevating the title.

This week’s NXT main event saw Kushida retain over Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match, winning 2-1. This was the first time the title had been defended in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Kushida took to Twitter after the show and reacted to the big win.

“Has this title ever been in the limelight so much before? This is the moment when this title is shining the most in history. Title match in the main event. I feel very confident tonight @WWE @WWENXT,” he wrote.

Escobar responded and wrote, “You’re welcome. [fist emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] [Mexican flag emoji]”

Triple H also reacted to the match and praised both competitors. He congratulated Kushida on retaining the title.

“Two of #WWENXT’s most internationally-renowned Superstars putting on a championship match worthy of the title ‘main event.’ Congratulations to @KUSHIDA_0904 on retaining the #NXTCruiserweight Championship. #AndStill #WeAreNXT,” Triple H wrote.

Escobar responded to Triple H and wrote, “Órale [fist emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] [Mexican flag emoji] #IllBeBack

More praise came in from Kushida and Escobar from across the pro wrestling world last night on social media. NXT announcer Wade Barrett said they tore the house down.

“Santos Escobar & Kushida tore the house down at #WWENXT tonight! Go out of your way to see it, they are two wrestling maestros. Gracias @EscobarWWE [Mexican flag emoji] & arigato gozaimasu @KUSHIDA_0904 [Japanese flag emoji] #WeAreNXT [fist emoji],” Barrett wrote.

Kushida spoke with McKenzie Mitchell after the match and said the night was special because it was the eve of his birthday. The champ turns 38 today, May 12. He also commented on how he wants to bring the light to the NXT Cruiserweight Title.

You can see the related tweets below, along with footage from the match and the post-show interview:

