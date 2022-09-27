In a recent interview on the LADBible TV YouTube channel, Triple H talked about a wide range of topics including the scrapped plans that would have seen him and The Rock clash one more time at a recent WrestleMania. Despite their feud over the years, they never wrestled each other in a singles match at Mania.

“We never sort of had that defining WrestleMania moment. A few years ago, we teased he and I wrestling one more time […] he came to me and was like ‘Hey dude, I got one more in me. I wanna do it with you. I want you and I to have that WrestleMania sort of moment, and let’s do it at WrestleMania.’ It turned out that it was for the following year, so we had done this video for it, and we’re ready to go with it, and somewhere along the time of that year his movie career sort of changed. […] He was like ‘Ah man, I’m not gonna be able to do this. The timing just doesn’t work out right and I can’t pass up this other opportunity.’ No problem. But that’s really where we were headed.”