Triple H Talks The Velveteen Dream Investigation, Renee Young, WWE NXT at The ThunderDome, Lars Sullivan, More

Triple H hosted a media call earlier today to promote Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event. Below are highlights from the call:

* He talked about Pat McAfee bringing extra eyes to the product and believes he will be ready to go for the match with Adam Cole. He believes this is a big “sleeper match”

* Regarding why NXT won’t be in the new ThunderDome, he said with moving RAW, SmackDown and SummerSlam to the Amway Center, as awesome as ThunderDome will be, it’s important for him to keep NXT at Full Sail University due to the great relationship there. He said “never say never” but he’s happy with where NXT is right now. He said WWE fans are the “secret sauce” for the product and he misses them, and can’t wait to get them back because they are everything to WWE

* He was asked about the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against The Velveteen Dream. He said they take this seriously and have looked into the allegations, but found nothing there. He said they will always listen when new evidence is brought forward, but he previously discussed this topic in a recent interview and wanted to move on to other topics for this call

* He was asked about doing research into touring again. He said they are always researching it and they will resume touring when the world gets to a place where they can safely return to running shows. They are looking to all possible options but as soon as they can safely tour again, they will

* He wouldn’t comment on Renee Young’s status or her possible WWE departure but having her in WWE has been awesome and she’s been a large part of what they do, and he’s loved having her there

* He was asked if holding SummerSlam on a boat was considered. He said they looked at every option but most options didn’t stand a chance. Boats aren’t always easy and this is all about doing things safely. He said when we see ThunderDome it will be clear why they went with that idea

* He had no update on Lars Sullivan’s status and didn’t know he had been posting workout videos online again

