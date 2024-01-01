Triple H once again reminds the WWE Universe that it’s all about the game, and how you play it.

The new creative force behind WWE revealed on social media that 2023 was the biggest year in the company’s history, citing their numbers in merchandise, sponsorship revenue, ticket sales, PLE viewers, and more. The former 14-time world champion writes:

The biggest year in @WWE history. EVER. This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the @WWEUniverse. Here’s to 2023. Here we go, 2024…

Triple H shares a graphic with the following statistics:

-Highest Social Media Views Ever

-Highest Merchandise Revenue Ever

-Highest Sponsorship Revenue Ever

-Highest Premium Live Event Viewership Ever

-Highest Grossing Ticket Sales Ever