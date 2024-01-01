Wrestling fans should get ready to Walk With…Elijah.

The former WWE superstar, who used to be known as Elias, released a new video on his personal social media channels. The vignette shows The Drifter traveling through an unknown landscape, burying himself, and being reborn. He then calls himself Elijah, and looks to make his presence in professional wrestling felt once again.

This video dropped right to start 2024 as that is when Elijah’s non-compete clause following his WWE released ended. Where do you think Elijah will show up in the new year? Sound off in the comments below.