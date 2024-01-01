It may be a brand new year, but professional wrestlers still need to dispute untrue rumors that attempt to tarnish their name.

The latest to do this was AEW superstar Malakai Black, who responded to a fan early this morning that “claimed” that the House of Black leader refused to put anyone over in AEW, which is why he had zero singles matches in 2023. The former AEW Trios Champion wrote the fan back and stated:

Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bullshit, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy ny.

Black later confirmed that this would probably be the only thing he writes on social media in 2024.

That’s my tweet for 2024, see you next year xo.

Black had mentioned earlier in the year that he was dealing with a severe back issue that was only just starting to heal. Him primarily working tag team matches helped rest his body in that time. Check out his posts below.

Usually I don’t reply because these laughable takes from goofballs like this nerd is why this place is the equivalent of people opening their front doors and screaming their excrement laced opinions into the street, however: bullshit, never happened, isn’t a thing. Happy ny. https://t.co/5kJ6X3YGjo — Malakai Black (@malakaiblxck) January 1, 2024