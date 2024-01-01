Speaking on Steve & Captain Evil, Goldberg reflected on his undefeated streak in WCW that ended at the hands of Kevin Nash after being electrocuted by a cattle prod. Here are the highlights:

On whether he had an influence on his wins and loses in WCW:

“No, I was never in the situation where I made a call! The fact is that they never paid me enough money to also be a producer.”

On wanting to have Bobby Eaton break the streak:

“It was his birthday and we were doing a House Show and I wanted him to beat me on his birthday in the middle of The Streak and they wouldn’t let me and I had no idea why!”

