You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Rampage show, the company announced two matches for the weekly AEW on TBS prime time program.

On tap for next Wednesday’s show on November 1 is Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW International Championship.

Additionally, The Bullet Club Gold foursome of Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns will be teaming up to take on MJF and three mystery partners in featured eight-man tag-team action.

