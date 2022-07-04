TERMINUS PRO has announced two new matchups on Twitter for their third ever event on July 21st at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jay Lethal will be back in action taking on Baron Black, and Invictus Khash will be battling Mike Bennett in singles-action.

UPDATED LINEUP:

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich

-Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

-Invictus Khash vs. Mike Bennett