Reality of Wrestling has announced two more names for their upcoming Summer of Champions event.

Legendary referee Nick Patrick (WWE, WCW) will be the official for the show’s main event matchup. That match has yet to be revealed but the ROW Twitter account hints that it will be a big deal. Also announced is MLW star and former world champion Jacob Fatu, who has competed for ROW in years past. Fatu and Patrick join NXT star Trick Williams, who was announced for the event the other day.

ROW Summer of Champions takes place on July 15th from the Humble Civic Center in Texas.