Nick Gage gives his honest thoughts on the industry.

The popular star and deathmatch king appeared on the Defyant Ones podcast to discuss a number of different topics, one being how Gage came up in the violent deathmatch scene during the late 90s and early 2000s. The former GCW world champion has wrestled in some of the most violent matches imaginable, but tells show host Kevin Diers that he prefers really good wrestling over deathmatches.

Yeah, we started that shit. I was all in. I mean, it’s not my favorite wrestling, to be honest with you. I like fuckin’ really good wrestling, but I got a niche. I’m good at Deathmatch Wrestling, so I just do it, but we were the ones to introduce it. We kept telling John [Zandig], ‘We gotta get crazy,’ you know? That’s the way it was in the late 90s, 2000.”

Gage’s most popular matchup is his showdown with Chris Jericho on an episode of AEW Dynamite from 2021. MJF brought Gage in to be one of the Five Labors Jericho and carved The Ocho up badly with a pizza cutter. However, Jericho would end up picking up the win. Check out Gage’s full interview below.

