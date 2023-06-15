WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER thinks Imperium is perfect how it is.

The Ring General recently spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews and was asked about possibly adding new members to Imperium, which he currently runs with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

“We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer, no, I think it’s perfect how it is,” he said. “I’m a big believer in never change a running system. I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense. I think yeah, we’re all together for a reason. Nothing’s random there.

“We all are tightly connected in our private life too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started and there’s a history of that group for a long time before WWE. So it’s something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it’s good how it is.”

It was recently reported that WWE is looking at calling Ilja Dragunov to the main roster for a spot in Imperium, but it wasn’t clear if he would replace a current member or what.

