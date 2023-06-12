Trick Williams is set to appear an upcoming Reality Of Wrestling event.

The news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer and Reality of Wrestling Founder Booker T on Twitter, who revealed that the rising NXT star will be at the July 15th Summer of Champions event, which takes place on July 15th from the Humble Civic Center in Houston.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️@WWENXT superstar @_trickwilliams is coming to Reality of Wrestling for the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338 🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫 https://t.co/UZFA0DCNEi pic.twitter.com/kzfIXACukv — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 12, 2023

Williams has been the right-hand man of current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Back in February, Hayes spoke highly of Williams by calling him one of the most underrated talents on the roster. You can read about that here.