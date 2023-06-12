Last week’s WWE SmackDown saw Asuka hand over the RAW Women’s Title, then she was presented with the new WWE Women’s Title, which will carry on the same lineage.

Bianca Belair, who dropped the strap to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions last month, took to Twitter today to look back on her run as red brand champion.

“That RAW Women’s Title means SO much to me. The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women’s Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history!,” she wrote.

The USA Network responded to Belair’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you for being our champion and making history.”

Belair, a SmackDown Superstar, is still chasing the title on the blue brand. On Friday’s SmackDown, Adam Pearce told her she has a rematch coming soon, but apparently not before Charlotte Flair’s title shot on the June 30 SmackDown.

You can see Belair’s full tweet below, along with the reply from USA Network:

That RAW Women’s Title means SO much to me. The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women’s Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history! pic.twitter.com/lAcKmykJev — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 12, 2023

Thank you for being our champion and making history. — USA Network (@USANetwork) June 12, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.