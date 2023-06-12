Anthony Bowens opens up about LGBTQ+ representation in wrestling.

The AEW star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Nerds & Beyond, where he expressed his hope that any type of LGBTQ+ story is told in the right way, and not one that is presented terribly.

I think companies should be working towards better. For me, I’d want to present it the right way, considering how things were presented in the past which was presented terribly. So I’m actively trying to figure out what would be a good story to tell; what would be the right way to go. Because, again, if we are going to do it the right way, we’ve got to make sure that we are doing it the right way.

He also states that any story of that nature will be put under a microscope to see how it plays out, adding that there really hasn’t been any great examples of it working in the past.

It will be under a microscope because people want to see how this goes, how it plays out, how the story’s written. So there’s a delicacy to it too. It hasn’t really been done correctly before. So that’s something that I would like to probably do in the future.

You can check out the full interview here.