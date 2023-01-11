Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are the new #1 contenders to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event was headlined by a 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the first challenger to Perez. As they predicted earlier in the night, Dolin and Jayne won the match. The bout came down to Dolin and Jayne, then they fought it out to determine the winner. The finish saw Dolin and Jayne hit the floor at the same time. One referee ruled Dolin as the winner, while the other said Jayne was the winner. The officials then huddled up for the replay, and it was announced that both Toxic Attraction members won the match.

The Battle Royal also featured Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Elektra Lopez, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile, Thea Hail, Lyra Valkyria, Valentina Feroz, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Alba Fyre, and Dani Palmer.

Dolin vs. Jayne vs. Perez in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title will now take place on Saturday, February 4 at NXT Vengeance Day from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. This will be the firs title defense for Perez, who won the strap from Mandy Rose on December 13.

Below are several shots from tonight’s Battle Royal main event at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

