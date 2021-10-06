New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that additional matchups have been added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Details, including a video preview of the new content, can be seen below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, New Beginning two titles on the line as Dangerous Tekkers challenge G.o.D while SHO comes for Hiromu Takahashi’s junior gold!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!