After tonight’s all new episode of ROH TV, Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal advanced in the Pure title tournament to crown a new Pure champion.

Gresham was able to defeat newcomer Wheeler Yuta via submission after attacking the knee for a majority of the match. Gresham brutally attacked Yuta’s knee by bashing it into the mat until Yuta tapped out. Jay Lethal was able to defeat Dalton Castle in a match that nearly went to the time limit. In the end, Lethal hit the Lethal Injection to pin Dalton Castle. During the video package, but Lethal and Gresham acknowledged that if they continued to win they’d have to face each other in the final round. Both agreed that this tournament was more important than their partnership.

Next week, we’ll see David Finlay, son of WWE/WCW Legend Dave Finlay, will go one-on-one with Rocky Romero and Delirious will face a returning Matt Sydal. Sydal recently made his AEW debut during the Casino Battle Royal as the Joker card. Sydal hasn’t been seen in ROH since May of 2017.