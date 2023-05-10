WWE Producer Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) is set to host a WWN Tryout/Seminar on Sunday, June 4 at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, Florida.

The $99 tryout is open to talents (wrestlers, managers, referees) age 18 and up, of all experience levels. You can sign up and find full details at this link. All sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges. WWN issued the following on the seminar:

WWN is excited to host WWE Producer TJ Wilson for a very special Seminar and Evaluation on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, FL! Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the last graduate of the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada! TJ (fka as WWE’s Tyson Kidd) possesses nearly 30 years of experience in and out of the ring, wrestling world-wide and producing television for WWE! TJ will be sharing his valuable knowledge and providing match critiques for up-and-coming wrestlers.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.