A scheduling update for AEW.

The March 23rd episode of AEW Collision will no longer be taking place due to the NCAA March Madness tournament. This is the second time over the last two months that a Collision has been canceled. The last time was over NBA All-Star Weekend.

AEW will be headed to Canada for a four-show tour including stops in Ottawa, Toronto, Quebec City, and London, Ontario.

UPDATE: AEW has since announced that the March 22nd Rampage is also preempted, and instead will air live on March 20th following Dynamite.