A huge story on this Friday.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, multiple WWE talents are scheduled to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event as a part of the GCW Collective on WrestleMania 40 weekend. The names of who will be competing have yet to be confirmed, but this would be the first time that WWE has collaborated with GCW.

Bloodsport combines elements of professional wrestling and MMA, and has been one of the more popular GCW events that is annually run. AEW stars, specifically Jon Moxley, have been on the card in the past. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.