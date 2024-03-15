A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Collision on TBS.

Julia Hart will be defending her TBS Championship against Trish Adora in an “Open House” match. This means that Hart can choose the rules similarly to how the House of Black does ahead of their matchups.

TOMORROW, Sat 3/16@CdnTireCtr Ottawa, ON

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

Furious after Mercedes Varnado's interference at AEW Big Business, livid TBS Champ Julia Hart collides vs rising star Trish Adora TOMORROW

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora for the AEW TBS Championship

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

-The AEW Tag Team title tournament begins