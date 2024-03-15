The first one has been announced.

It has been reported earlier in the day that multiple WWE talents would be working Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event on April 4th, one of several shows as a part of the GCW Collective on WrestleMania 40 weekend. The collaboration shocked many as WWE and GCW working together was not on many people’s bingo cards.

Now, GCW has announced that WWE star Shayna Baszler will be competing at the event. No opponent for the former two-time NXT Women’s Champion has been announced as of yet.

*BREAKING* WWE Superstar SHAYNA BASZLER will make her GCW debut on Thursday, April 4th at JOSH BARNETT'S BLOODSPORT during The @collective2024 in Philadelphia! Tickets are *SOLD OUT!* You can watch #JBBSX LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/FFUkUU0wCH — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 15, 2024

Josh Barnett himself wrote the following about Baszler’s invovlement: “What does it mean when a Queen takes up the sword and marches to war? Blood. Victory. Glory. From battlefields all over the world – MMA & the @ufc, @WWENXT, @WWE, @wwr_stardom, and more – to now step into a ring she was made for from the beginning. The Warmaster’s disciple, “The Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler, comes to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport X.”

What does it mean when a Queen takes up the sword and marches to war? Blood. Victory. Glory. From battlefields all over the world – MMA & the @ufc , @WWENXT , @WWE , @wwr_stardom , and more – to now step into a ring she was made for from the beginning. The Warmaster's… pic.twitter.com/DKBbW2VTh8 — (@JoshLBarnett) March 15, 2024

