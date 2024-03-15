AEW President Tony Khan has just announced a huge singles matchup for tomorrow’s edition of Collision on TNT.

Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Katsuyori Shibata, a match that many would not have believed could happen even a few years ago.

TOMORROW, Sat 3/16

Ottawa, ON

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT An Impossible Dream@K_Shibata2022 vs @bryandanielson Before his #AEWDynasty Dream Match vs @WillOspreay,

Bryan collides vs Shibata, who aims for payback vs BCC in his own personal Dream Match TOMORROW

Shibata had been gone for the last few months and was forced to return to Japan due to urgent visa issues. However, Fightful Select is now reporting that Shibata’s situation got rectified this week, and the decision was made to put him against Danielson as soon as he was cleared.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S COLLISION:

-Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora for the AEW TBS Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

-The AEW Tag Team title tournament begins