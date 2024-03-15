Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. This is one of the last SmackDown’s left ahead of WrestleMania 40 at the beginning of April. Several matchups have been announced but a new report from WrestleVotes reveals what else will be on the card that has yet to be announced.

According to the report, Randy Orton will battle Grayson Waller in singles-action, LWO faces Legado Del Fantasma, and New Catch Republic faces Pretty Deadly. The two tag team matches will both be qualifiers for the tag team title ladder match taking place at WrestleMania 40.

SmackDown tonight will feature Randy Orton vs Grayson Waller along with the following two WrestleMania Tag Team Title Qualifying Matches: The New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly and LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 15, 2024

UPDATE: WWE has since confirmed the matches on social media.

TONIGHT on #SmackDown The #LWO will battle Legado Del Fantasma AND New Catch Republic will take on #PrettyDeadly with the winners moving one step closer to the Six-Pack Ladder Match at #WrestleMania XL! 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/7fZ4gHTWAe — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2024

CONFIRMED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

-Bayley vs. Dakota Kai

-Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller

-LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma Six Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

-New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly Six Pack Ladder Match Qualifier

-Rey Mysterio to return

-The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Rock) to appear