TNA has announced its first matchup for the March 22nd television tapings, which will be the promotion’s return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former world champion Josh Alexander will be taking on Tracy “Hot Sauce” Williams in singles-action, Williams debut bout for TNA.

Williams took to social media to comment on making his TNA debut after all these years. He writes:

I’ve wanted this fight for a while but somehow it’s never been booked. Now it’s going down in my @ThisIsTNA debut, in the arena I cut my teeth in. There’s a lot of respect I’ve allowed myself to be deprived of over the last few years and I’m ready to take it back.