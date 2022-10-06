According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita is expected to return to AEW within the next couple of weeks.

The 27-year-old star became an instant fan-favorite during his run with the promotion earlier this year, which saw him wrestle top talents like Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Adam “Hangman” Page. He picked up a series of wins on Dark: Elevation and Dark, and picked up a huge television win over Ryan Nemeth on AEW Rampage.

At this time it is not known what AEW has planned for Takeshita, nor is it know if he will be signing any type of full-time contract.

Stay tuned.