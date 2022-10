WWE will hold Raw from Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,245 tickets and there are 341 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

WWE Extreme Rules contract signing with Bianca Belair and Bayley

Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins goes face-to-face with Matt Riddle