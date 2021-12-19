WWE will hold Raw from the Fiserv Forum at the Milwaukee, WI this Monday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,137 tickets and there are 1,306 left.
Here is the updated card for the show:
Cutting Edge talk show with Maryse appearing as Edge’s guest
Bobby Lashley and MVP will demand respect following Lashley’s wins against Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens this past Monday.
Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory
Bianca Belair vs. Dewdrop
United States Championship Contender’s Match between current champion Damian Priest and Dolph Ziggler
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Dec 20 • 6:30 PM
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
Available Tickets => 1,306
Current Setup/Capacity => 5,443
Tickets Distributed => 4,137 (76%)
New hard cam sections added. $20/$30/$40
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/tsQvqmwaI4
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 17, 2021