WWE will hold Raw from the Fiserv Forum at the Milwaukee, WI this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,137 tickets and there are 1,306 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Cutting Edge talk show with Maryse appearing as Edge’s guest

Bobby Lashley and MVP will demand respect following Lashley’s wins against Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens this past Monday.

Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

Bianca Belair vs. Dewdrop

United States Championship Contender’s Match between current champion Damian Priest and Dolph Ziggler