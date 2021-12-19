Rosemary recently spoke about the passing of Shannon Spruill AKA Daffney Unger earlier this year while doing an interview with Inside The Ropes.
Unger took her own life after battling health and mental health issues. Here is what Francine had to say:
“Daffney was a wonderful, close, beautiful friend, and a beautiful soul. To be able to pick her brain and to recognise different techniques that she put forward… without Daffney in TNA, there is no Rosemary in IMPACT Wrestling, to be perfectly flat out. Without Daffney and without Roxxi Laveaux, without characters that set the precedent and paved the way for dark characters to be accepted, for the Su Yungs and the Rosemarys and the Havoks of IMPACT Wrestling now, we had to have them before.”
Coming out with the Tag Me In campaign, on top of that, Ashley Massarro and Hana Kimura and countless others that we’ve lost over the years. Enough is enough. Now is the time we talk about it and we help each other through this because, quite frankly, let’s not lose anymore.”