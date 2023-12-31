WWE will hold Raw from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,699 tickets and there are 18 left. It’s set up for 10,717.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 6,121 fans for a July 4, 2022 episode. Here is the updated card for the show:

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contenders match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark