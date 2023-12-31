AEW ended the year with its Worlds End pay-per-view event at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday night.

The main event featured AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF facing off against Samoa Joe. Prior to the match, MJF was dealing with injuries to his shoulder and hip, and it was expected that he would take some time off after the event.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Joe winning the title was always part of the plan and not a result of MJF’s injuries. There was no last-minute change in plans due to MJF’s condition.