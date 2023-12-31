Adam Cole is The Devil.

The top AEW superstar revealed himself to be the man behind the mask on this evening’s Worlds End pay-per-view shortly after MJF lost the AEW world champion to Samoa Joe. Cole and MJF got surrounded by The Devil’s henchman, who turned out to be Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow. The lights went out, and when they came back on Cole was sitting in a chair leading the group. They attacked MJF as the show went off the air.

That’s not the only news for MJF. Fightful Select reports that the Salt of the Earth is going to be taking some much needed time off to heal from the numerous injuries he has sustained since becoming world champion at the end of 2022. At this time, it is not known how long he will be absent from programming. The report does mention how MJF’s AEW contract is up in 2024, but mainly believe that he secretly re-signed prior to that.

Stay tuned.