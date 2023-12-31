Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Inglewood, CA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a steel cage match

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky). During the match, IYO Sky is ejected from ringside

Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a last man standing match

Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor (w/ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest)

CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight