Andrade El Idolo faced off against Miro at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. The storyline revolves around CJ Perry, who loves her husband but was supporting Andrade due to being his client.

During the match, Perry intervened by sweeping out Andrade’s arms, causing a distraction. Miro applied his submission finisher, securing the victory. Although not officially confirmed, it is widely believed that Andrade may be returning to WWE.

Following the event, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Andrade’s expected departure during a media interaction.

“Somebody who has not been with us the entire five years, but they’ve been with us about half the time, and they’ve been outstanding and somebody I really respect, and I don’t expect to see necessarily, as it stands right now, renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms and was tremendous and was here and did wrestle tonight was Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo’s contract is up at the end of the year, we’ve had great talks. I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo, he’s been a huge performer in the Continental Classic. I wanted to keep him involved at the top, and if had been able to reach an agreement, certainly he would be somebody we would slot in in a prominent position. I think we did everything we could to show Andrade El Idolo that we do value him, and this last run he’s had in recent months has been tremendous. If this is the way he’s going to leave AEW, talk about leaving on a high note.”

