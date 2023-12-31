Samoa Joe is your new AEW World Champion.

The King of Television is now the king of AEW as he choked out MJF to capture the title in the main event of this evening’s Worlds End pay-per-view. Joe has now held world championships in WWE, ROH, TNA, and AEW.

This ends MJF’s reign at 406 days, making him the longest reigning AEW world champion in company history.

Full results to tonight’s Worlds End pay-per-view can be found here.