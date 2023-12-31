As previously reported last week, Vice President of Live Events/Touring Rafael Morffi was finishing up with AEW.

Morffi is set to do work with the Barclays Center. He had been with All Elite Wrestling since the beginning.

During the AEW Worlds End media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the departure.

“What a way to finish your five-year run in AEW with a sell out, Rafael Morffi, who has been our head of live events for five years. He left on the highest of high notes with a home town sell out in New York. He’s been a huge part of AEW too. Whether it was New York or all across the world, Raf has been a huge part of the growth of AEW from day one and for five years I’ve been lucky to work beside Rafael and he’s taken on a new position outside of pro wrestling as another great venue, and they’ll be very fortunate to have him. I’ll miss him very much, we all will,” he stated.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)