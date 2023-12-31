Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his favorite WCW angle that he was part of.

“The one that scared me to death but pulled out every raw emotion you can hope for. If being a wrestler in the business. When. When [Ric] Flair turned on Dusty Rhodes and the Omni. In that cage. And we had a real riot trying to get out of that cage and get back to the locker room. I’ve never felt raw emotion and terror like I felt that night. It took 20 minutes to get back to the locker room. There were 100 people trying to prevent us from taking it one step in that direction. And ten Atlanta cops, I would estimate ten, had they not been there to beat those people back and create a slow path that killed us. Oh, it was it was as real as real gets. Yeah. I’m not telling you when the Rock and Roll Express were used on top. At that time, Terry Taylor and a couple of other guys came down and started climbing that cage, and we started knocking them off, and that audience saw that nobody was going to save him. It went to a different level.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.