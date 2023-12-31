Toni Storm successfully defended her AEW Women’s World Title at Worlds End by beating Riho. She spoke with the media after the show. Here are the highlights:

Whether there is anybody is currently on her level:

“Kris Statlander. I would love to get in the ring with her and get nice and sweaty. Phenomenal athlete. I would love to touch her.”

Where she gets her confidence from:

“Darling, this is me. This is my locker room. I manage it. I’m in charge of it. I’m the top competitor. The biggest stacked. I do not know how I do it. But I just do.”

Whether she sees herself teaming with in the future:

“I love this Thunderstorm name. Sorry she’s [Mariah May] new. She’s doing a wonderful job taking care of me, especially since my butler’s been away, I hope they didn’t put him down. Thank you dear Mariah for stepping in and helping me, she’s been an absolute doll.”

