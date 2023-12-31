Samoa Joe defeated MJF to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Worlds End. spoke with the media after the show. Here are the highlights:

Whether he’s going to keep MJF’s AEW Title design:

“This is going in the garbage. This trash right here, this little knock-off, BS, Gucci stuff that he got going on, this is going away. We getting the good belt, the right belt, something that is designed well. I’ve spoken to Tony intensively about it and we’re very much looking forward to it. We got a whole new era going on.”

Enjoying the AEW Title win:

“To hold the AEW Championship is an accolade that I cherish very much, especially at this point in my career, and competing against the guys here for that championship is something I look forward to. I’m very, very excited. “Beyond excited. Validation, I think, is just proving a concept that many of you already knew, that I’m the best, most dangerous individual to ever step into this company. I think what’s sitting in front of me [AEW Title] is a testament to that.”

What’s changed since his last World Title run years ago:

“The last time that we were in World Championship territory, it was a very young me, a very wholesome me. This is a very calculated Samoa Joe, this is a very cerebral Samoa Joe that understands responsibility of what’s been put on his shoulders, what he needs to do to maintain that championship status. That’s really what I’m about right now. This is going to be the best version of Samoa Joe the champion that you’ve ever seen.”

